Siddharth’s ‘3 BHK’ gears up for grand July release with heart-warming family melody

Actor Siddharth is all set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming bilingual family entertainer 3 BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh. Backed by Maaveeran producer Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, the film is being made in both Telugu and Tamil, aiming to appeal to a wide family audience.

Veteran actors Sarathkumar and Devayani, along with comedian Yogi Babu, play crucial roles in this emotional family drama. The film’s title teaser has already received a strong response from viewers, setting the tone for its promotional campaign.

Taking the musical promotions forward, the makers recently unveiled the song “Kalalanni”, a soothing family melody composed by Amrith Ramnath. Written by Rakendu Mouli, the lyrics strike a chord with listeners, capturing universal emotions of love and belonging. Vocals by Hemachandra Vedala, Gopika Poornima, Sahithi Chaganti, and PVNS Rohit add a warm and pleasant feel to the track.

The song beautifully highlights the characters portrayed by Siddharth, Sarathkumar, and Devayani, enhancing the film’s emotional appeal. With commercial elements and strong family sentiments, 3 BHK promises to be a wholesome entertainer.

The film features cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stansilas, while Ganesh Shiva handles editing duties. Dialogues are penned by Rakendu Mouli.

3 BHK is slated for a grand worldwide release on July 4, and the team is confident that it will resonate deeply with family audiences across languages.