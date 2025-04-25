  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform

Siddhu Jonnalagaddas Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform
x
Highlights

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film JACK, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, flops at the box office but is set to release on Netflix from May 1, 2025, in multiple languages.

After the blockbuster success of Tillu Square, actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda returned with his next film, ‘JACK’, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by BVSN Prasad. Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya plays the female lead.

Released in theatres on April 10, 2025, JACK was promoted as a spy-action comedy. However, the movie failed to impress audiences and turned out to be a major box office disaster, ending

Siddh’s potential hat-trick hit streak.

  • Pre-release business: ₹18 crores
  • Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹16 crores
  • Rest of India + Overseas: ₹2 crores
  • Break-even target: ₹18 crores
  • Total gross (2 weeks): ₹9.27 crores
  • Share earned: ₹7.86 crores
  • Total budget (with promotions): ₹35 crores

Result: The film incurred heavy losses for the producers.

OTT Release Update

According to industry sources:

JACK is expected to stream on Netflix from May 1, 2025

It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

An official confirmation on the OTT date is expected in the next two days

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick