Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform

- MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka
Highlights
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film JACK, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, flops at the box office but is set to release on Netflix from May 1, 2025, in multiple languages.
After the blockbuster success of Tillu Square, actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda returned with his next film, ‘JACK’, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by BVSN Prasad. Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya plays the female lead.
Released in theatres on April 10, 2025, JACK was promoted as a spy-action comedy. However, the movie failed to impress audiences and turned out to be a major box office disaster, ending
Siddh’s potential hat-trick hit streak.
- Pre-release business: ₹18 crores
- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹16 crores
- Rest of India + Overseas: ₹2 crores
- Break-even target: ₹18 crores
- Total gross (2 weeks): ₹9.27 crores
- Share earned: ₹7.86 crores
- Total budget (with promotions): ₹35 crores
Result: The film incurred heavy losses for the producers.
OTT Release Update
According to industry sources:
JACK is expected to stream on Netflix from May 1, 2025
It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
An official confirmation on the OTT date is expected in the next two days
