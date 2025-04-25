Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform

After the blockbuster success of Tillu Square, actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda returned with his next film, ‘JACK’, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by BVSN Prasad. Actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya plays the female lead.

Released in theatres on April 10, 2025, JACK was promoted as a spy-action comedy. However, the movie failed to impress audiences and turned out to be a major box office disaster, ending

Siddh’s potential hat-trick hit streak.

Pre-release business: ₹18 crores

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: ₹16 crores

Rest of India + Overseas: ₹2 crores

Break-even target: ₹18 crores

Total gross (2 weeks): ₹9.27 crores

Share earned: ₹7.86 crores

Total budget (with promotions): ₹35 crores

Result: The film incurred heavy losses for the producers.

OTT Release Update

According to industry sources:

JACK is expected to stream on Netflix from May 1, 2025

It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

An official confirmation on the OTT date is expected in the next two days