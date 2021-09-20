SIIMA Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete Winners List Of Day 2
It is all known that the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2021 is a 2-day gala event. We have already witnessed the hungama of day 1 on the red carpet and coming to day 2, it is also had a gala aura. A few A-listers like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalatapasvi Vishwanath and a few legendary actors graced the red carpet and made it a celebration for all the paps and shutterbugs. On the first day, the awards for the year 2019 were given out. Coming to day 2, the awards for the year 2020 were given out to the best performers of Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood film industries.
We Hans India have listed out the complete winner's list for the year 2020… Take a look!
Tollywood
Telugu Best Film
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Director
Trivikram Srinivas (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Pooja Hegde (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Actor (Critics)
Sudheer Babu (V)
Best Actress (Critics)
Aishwarya Rajesh (World Famous Lover)
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Murali Sharma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Music Director
SS Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Lyricist
Ramajogayya Sastry (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Song: "Butta Bomma…"
Best Singer (Male)
Armaan Malik (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Song: "Butta Bomma…"
Best Singer (Female)
Madhu Priya (Sarileru Neekevvaru)
Song: "He is so cute…"
Best Villain
Samuthakani (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Shiva Kandukuri (Choosi Choodangaane)
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Roopa Koduvayur (Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya)
Best Director Debut
Karuna Kumar (Palasa 1978)
Best Producer (Debut)
Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments banners (Colour Photo)
Best Cinematographer
R Rathnavelu (Sarileru Neekevvaru)
Best Comedian
Vennala Kishore (Bheeshma)
Kollywood
Best Film
Soorarai Potru (2D Entertainments)
Best Director
Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Potru)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Suriya (Soorarai Potru)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Aishwarya Rajesh (Ka Pae Ranasingam)
Best Actor (Critics)
Ashok Selven (Oh My Kadavule)
Best Actress (Critics)
Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Potru)
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Radikaa Sarath Kumar (Vaanam Kottattum)
Best Music Director
GV Prakash (Soorarai Potru)
Best Lyricist
Pa Vijay Poet ("Paarthene…" song from the movie Mookuthi Amman)
Best Singer (Male)
Harish Siva Ramakrishnan ("Veyyon Silli…" from the movie Soorarai Pottru)
Best Singer (Female)
Brindha Sivakumar ("Vaa Chellam…" from the movie Ponmagal Vandhaal)
Best Villain
Mime Gopi (Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Srira Karthick (Kanni Maadam)
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Ritu Varma (Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal)
Best Director Debut
RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)
Best Producer (Debut)
BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies (KaavalThurai Ungal Nanban)
Best Cinematographer
Nikith Bommireddy (Soorarai Potru)
Best Comedian
Late Actor Vivekh
Sandalwood
Best Film
Krishna Talkies (Love Mocktail)
Best Director
Pannaga Bharana (French Biryani)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Dhananjaya (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Milana Nagaraj (Love Mocktail)
Best Actor (Critics)
Prajwal Devraj (Gentleman)
Best Actress (Critics)
Kushee Ravi (Dia)
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Suresh B (ACT 1978)
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Amrutha Iyengar (Love Mocktail)
Best Music Director
B Ajaneesh Loknath (Dia)
Best Lyricist
Dhananjay ("Dia…" song from the movie Dia)
Best Singer (Male)
Sanjith Hegde ("Marali Manasagide…" song from the movie Gentleman)
Best Singer (Female)
Adithiii Sagarrr ("The Bengaluru…" Song from the movie French Biryani)
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia)
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Sapthami Gowda (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)
Best Director Debut
Radha Krishna Reddy (Mayabazar 2016)
Best Producer (Debut)
Anjanadri Cine Creations (Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya!)
Best Cinematographer
Sourabh and Vishal Vittal (Dia)
Best Comedian
Rangayana (French Biryani)
Mollywood
Best Film
Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Gold Coin Motion Pictures)
Best Director
Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Prithviraj Sukumaran (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Shobana (Varane Avashyamund)
Best Actor (Critics)
Kunchacko Boban (Anjaam Pathira)
Best Actress (Critics)
Anna Ben (Kappela)
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Joju George (Halal Love Story)
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Gowri Nanda (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Music Director
Jakes Bejoy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Singer (Male)
Haricharan ("Mullapoove…" song from the movie Varane Avashyamund!)
Best Singer (Female)
Nithya Mammen ("Vaathikkalu… from the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum)
Best Villain
Sharaf U Dheen (Anjaam Paathira)
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujathayum)
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Kalyani Priyadarshan (Varane Avashyamund)
Best Director Debut
Anoop Sathyan (Varane Avashyamund)
Best Producer (Debut)
Kadhaas (Kappela)
Best Cinematographer
Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)
Best Comedian
Johny Antony (Varane Avashyamund)