SIIMA Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete Winners List Of Day 2

It is all known that the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2021 is a 2-day gala event. We have already witnessed the hungama of day 1 on the red carpet and coming to day 2, it is also had a gala aura. A few A-listers like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalatapasvi Vishwanath and a few legendary actors graced the red carpet and made it a celebration for all the paps and shutterbugs. On the first day, the awards for the year 2019 were given out. Coming to day 2, the awards for the year 2020 were given out to the best performers of Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood film industries.

We Hans India have listed out the complete winner's list for the year 2020… Take a look!

Tollywood

Telugu Best Film

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Director



Trivikram Srinivas (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor In A Leading Role



Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actress In A Leading Role



Pooja Hegde (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor (Critics)



Sudheer Babu (V)

Best Actress (Critics)



Aishwarya Rajesh (World Famous Lover)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)



Murali Sharma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Music Director



SS Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Lyricist



Ramajogayya Sastry (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Song: "Butta Bomma…"

Best Singer (Male)



Armaan Malik (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Song: "Butta Bomma…"

Best Singer (Female)



Madhu Priya (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Song: "He is so cute…"

Best Villain

Samuthakani (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Debut Actor (Male)



Shiva Kandukuri (Choosi Choodangaane)

Best Debut Actor (Female)



Roopa Koduvayur (Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya)

Best Director Debut



Karuna Kumar (Palasa 1978)

Best Producer (Debut)

Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments banners (Colour Photo)

Best Cinematographer



R Rathnavelu (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Best Comedian



Vennala Kishore (Bheeshma)

Kollywood



Best Film

Soorarai Potru (2D Entertainments)

Best Director



Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Potru)

Best Actor In A Leading Role



Suriya (Soorarai Potru)

Best Actress In A Leading Role



Aishwarya Rajesh (Ka Pae Ranasingam)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ashok Selven (Oh My Kadavule)

Best Actress (Critics)



Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Potru)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)



Radikaa Sarath Kumar (Vaanam Kottattum)

Best Music Director

GV Prakash (Soorarai Potru)

Best Lyricist



Pa Vijay Poet ("Paarthene…" song from the movie Mookuthi Amman)

Best Singer (Male)



Harish Siva Ramakrishnan ("Veyyon Silli…" from the movie Soorarai Pottru)

Best Singer (Female)

Brindha Sivakumar ("Vaa Chellam…" from the movie Ponmagal Vandhaal)

Best Villain

Mime Gopi (Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)

Best Debut Actor (Male)



Srira Karthick (Kanni Maadam)

Best Debut Actor (Female)



Ritu Varma (Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal)

Best Director Debut



RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)

Best Producer (Debut)



BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies (KaavalThurai Ungal Nanban)

Best Cinematographer



Nikith Bommireddy (Soorarai Potru)

Best Comedian



Late Actor Vivekh

Sandalwood



Best Film

Krishna Talkies (Love Mocktail)

Best Director



Pannaga Bharana (French Biryani)

Best Actor In A Leading Role



Dhananjaya (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Actress In A Leading Role



Milana Nagaraj (Love Mocktail)

Best Actor (Critics)



Prajwal Devraj (Gentleman)

Best Actress (Critics)



Kushee Ravi (Dia)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)



Suresh B (ACT 1978)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)



Amrutha Iyengar (Love Mocktail)

Best Music Director



B Ajaneesh Loknath (Dia)

Best Lyricist



Dhananjay ("Dia…" song from the movie Dia)

Best Singer (Male)



Sanjith Hegde ("Marali Manasagide…" song from the movie Gentleman)

Best Singer (Female)

Adithiii Sagarrr ("The Bengaluru…" Song from the movie French Biryani)

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia)

Best Debut Actor (Female)



Sapthami Gowda (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Director Debut

Radha Krishna Reddy (Mayabazar 2016)

Best Producer (Debut)



Anjanadri Cine Creations (Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya!)

Best Cinematographer



Sourabh and Vishal Vittal (Dia)

Best Comedian

Rangayana (French Biryani)

Mollywood



Best Film

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Gold Coin Motion Pictures)

Best Director



Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Actor In A Leading Role



Prithviraj Sukumaran (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actress In A Leading Role



Shobana (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Actor (Critics)



Kunchacko Boban (Anjaam Pathira)

Best Actress (Critics)



Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)



Joju George (Halal Love Story)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)



Gowri Nanda (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Music Director



Jakes Bejoy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Singer (Male)



Haricharan ("Mullapoove…" song from the movie Varane Avashyamund!)

Best Singer (Female)

Nithya Mammen ("Vaathikkalu… from the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Villain



Sharaf U Dheen (Anjaam Paathira)

Best Debut Actor (Male)



Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Debut Actor (Female)



Kalyani Priyadarshan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Director Debut



Anoop Sathyan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Producer (Debut)



Kadhaas (Kappela)

Best Cinematographer



Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Comedian



Johny Antony (Varane Avashyamund)