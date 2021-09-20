  • Menu
SIIMA Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete Winners List Of Day 2

It is all known that the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2021 is a 2-day gala event.

It is all known that the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2021 is a 2-day gala event. We have already witnessed the hungama of day 1 on the red carpet and coming to day 2, it is also had a gala aura. A few A-listers like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalatapasvi Vishwanath and a few legendary actors graced the red carpet and made it a celebration for all the paps and shutterbugs. On the first day, the awards for the year 2019 were given out. Coming to day 2, the awards for the year 2020 were given out to the best performers of Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood film industries.

We Hans India have listed out the complete winner's list for the year 2020… Take a look!

Tollywood

Telugu Best Film

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Director

Trivikram Srinivas (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Allu Arjun (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Pooja Hegde (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Actor (Critics)

Sudheer Babu (V)

Best Actress (Critics)

Aishwarya Rajesh (World Famous Lover)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Murali Sharma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Music Director

SS Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Lyricist

Ramajogayya Sastry (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Song: "Butta Bomma…"

Best Singer (Male)

Armaan Malik (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Song: "Butta Bomma…"

Best Singer (Female)

Madhu Priya (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Song: "He is so cute…"

Best Villain

Samuthakani (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Shiva Kandukuri (Choosi Choodangaane)

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Roopa Koduvayur (Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya)

Best Director Debut

Karuna Kumar (Palasa 1978)

Best Producer (Debut)

Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments banners (Colour Photo)

Best Cinematographer

R Rathnavelu (Sarileru Neekevvaru)

Best Comedian

Vennala Kishore (Bheeshma)

Kollywood

Best Film

Soorarai Potru (2D Entertainments)

Best Director

Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Potru)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Suriya (Soorarai Potru)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Aishwarya Rajesh (Ka Pae Ranasingam)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ashok Selven (Oh My Kadavule)

Best Actress (Critics)

Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Potru)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Radikaa Sarath Kumar (Vaanam Kottattum)

Best Music Director

GV Prakash (Soorarai Potru)

Best Lyricist

Pa Vijay Poet ("Paarthene…" song from the movie Mookuthi Amman)

Best Singer (Male)

Harish Siva Ramakrishnan ("Veyyon Silli…" from the movie Soorarai Pottru)

Best Singer (Female)

Brindha Sivakumar ("Vaa Chellam…" from the movie Ponmagal Vandhaal)

Best Villain

Mime Gopi (Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban)

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Srira Karthick (Kanni Maadam)

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Ritu Varma (Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal)

Best Director Debut

RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan (Mookuthi Amman)

Best Producer (Debut)

BR Talkies Corporation and White Moon Talkies (KaavalThurai Ungal Nanban)

Best Cinematographer

Nikith Bommireddy (Soorarai Potru)

Best Comedian

Late Actor Vivekh

Sandalwood

Best Film

Krishna Talkies (Love Mocktail)

Best Director

Pannaga Bharana (French Biryani)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Dhananjaya (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Milana Nagaraj (Love Mocktail)

Best Actor (Critics)

Prajwal Devraj (Gentleman)

Best Actress (Critics)

Kushee Ravi (Dia)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Suresh B (ACT 1978)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Amrutha Iyengar (Love Mocktail)

Best Music Director

B Ajaneesh Loknath (Dia)

Best Lyricist

Dhananjay ("Dia…" song from the movie Dia)

Best Singer (Male)

Sanjith Hegde ("Marali Manasagide…" song from the movie Gentleman)

Best Singer (Female)

Adithiii Sagarrr ("The Bengaluru…" Song from the movie French Biryani)

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Pruthvi Ambaar (Dia)

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Sapthami Gowda (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Director Debut

Radha Krishna Reddy (Mayabazar 2016)

Best Producer (Debut)

Anjanadri Cine Creations (Shivaji Surathkal: The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya!)

Best Cinematographer

Sourabh and Vishal Vittal (Dia)

Best Comedian

Rangayana (French Biryani)

Mollywood

Best Film

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Gold Coin Motion Pictures)

Best Director

Mahesh Narayanan (C U Soon)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Shobana (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Actor (Critics)

Kunchacko Boban (Anjaam Pathira)

Best Actress (Critics)

Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Joju George (Halal Love Story)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Gowri Nanda (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Music Director

Jakes Bejoy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Singer (Male)

Haricharan ("Mullapoove…" song from the movie Varane Avashyamund!)

Best Singer (Female)

Nithya Mammen ("Vaathikkalu… from the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Villain

Sharaf U Dheen (Anjaam Paathira)

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Kalyani Priyadarshan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Director Debut

Anoop Sathyan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Producer (Debut)

Kadhaas (Kappela)

Best Cinematographer

Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Comedian

Johny Antony (Varane Avashyamund)

