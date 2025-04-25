Salman Khan's film Sikandar hasn't seen much growth at the box office. On Day 25, the movie made just ₹5 lakh, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total domestic earnings to ₹110.3 crore, while its global earnings have reached ₹184.82 crore.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. In Sikandar, Salman plays Sanjay Rajkot, a man who fights against corruption, while Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

A lot of attention was given to the 31-year age gap between the lead pair, which Salman addressed in his usual candid manner. At the trailer launch, he said, “If the heroine has no problem and even her father is fine with it, why should anyone else care about the age difference? When she gets married and has a daughter, we’ll still work together, with her mother’s permission!”

Alongside Salman and Rashmika, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar was released on March 30.Sikandar Box Office Performance: Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap Controversy