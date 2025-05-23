Simran opens up on viral feud over ‘Mother Roles’ comment

Simran, currently riding high on the success of her latest film Tourist Family, recently grabbed headlines for her strong response to a fellow actress’s remark about her playing mother roles. The exchange sparked widespread speculation that she was referring to actress Jyothika and the popular web series Dabba Cartel.

In a recent interview, Simran addressed the controversy, confirming that her comments were indeed linked to Dabba Cartel. She revealed that she had watched the series and found it to be a good show.

“People are overthinking and making guesses.

The person I was referring to understood it and even apologized to me, saying she didn’t intend to hurt my feelings,” Simran said.

Simran elaborated that while the other actress had a right to her opinion, the choice of words was what upset her.

She stressed that she spoke honestly from the heart but felt that people read too much into it.

The incident reportedly began when Simran messaged a fellow actress to praise her performance.

The actress responded with a comment, “At least it’s better than doing aunty roles,” which Simran found insensitive. She replied firmly, “It’s okay to do aunty or mother roles. That’s better than doing meaningless or ‘dabba’ roles.”

On the professional front, Simran continues to receive appreciation for her role in Tourist Family, proving her versatility and staying power in the industry.

This candid clarification from Simran has helped clear the air, showcasing her confidence and grace amid the recent buzz.