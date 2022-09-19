Sir: Dhanush And Venky Atluri’s Bilingual Release Date Gets Locked

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Dhanush is all busy with a handful of movies. Off late, he is all acting in a direct Telugu movie after many years and is teaming up with young filmmaker Venky Atluri. Their project is named 'Sir' and it has Samyukta Menon as the lead actress. A few days back, the makers dropped the announcement poster and showcased glimpse of Dhanush as a junior lecturer. Off late, they once again created noise on social media by announcing the release date of this most-awaited movie.



Director Venky Atluri shared the release date poster on hisInstagram page and treated all the fans of Dhanush… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Mark the Date. Our #Vaathi / #SIR is getting ready to take classes from 2nd Dec 2022! #SIRMovieOn2ndDec #VaathiOn2ndDec @dhanushkraja @venky_atluri @iamsamyuktha_ @gvprakash @yuvadop #NavinNooli @nagavamsi19 #SaiSoujanya @Fortune4Cinemas @sitharaentertainments #SrikaraStudios".

The poster showcases Dhanush in a classroom along with a couple of students and a girl. He is seen pointing his finger upside and the students are seen standing behind the benches.

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "DHANUSH: RELEASE DATE OF TAMIL - TELUGU BILINGUAL FINALISED... #Vaathi [#Tamil] / #Sir [#Telugu] - the first collaboration of actor #Dhanush and director #VenkyAtluri - to release in cinemas on 2 Dec 2022... Produced by #NagaVamsiS and #SaiSoujanya."

Sir movie is being directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan. Going with the plot, it will be the journey of an ambitious common man!

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in the Naane Varuven film.