Sita Ramam Trailer: Rashmika Rolls Us Back To 1965 In Search Of Sita And Discovers Her Love Tale With Ram…

The most-awaited trailer of South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman and Bollywood's ace actress Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam is unveiled a few minutes ago and is taking the internet on the storm. Being the periodic love story and that too Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial, there are many expectations on it. As promised the makers dropped the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of the war cum love tale.



Dulquer, Mrunal and Rashmika Mandanna shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "Love, War and Everything In Between. The epic unfolds now! #SitaRamamTrailer (Telugu): https://youtu.be/Ljk6tGZ1l3A #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @AshwiniDuttCh @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamOnAug5".

Even the trailer poster, the lead actors Rashmika, Mrunal and Dulquer looked awesome in all smiles. Going with the trailer, it starts off in the present era with Rashmika finding a letter written by Ram to Sita. So, she decides to deliver it to Sita and rolls us back to 1965 showcasing how Sita pens a letter to Lieutenant Ram who is an orphan. Then slowly their love tale begins and Sita becomes close to Ram. The trailer shifts between the present and past glimpses where Rashmika is seen meeting a few people who are close to Ram and Sita in order to meet them. She also meets Sumanth who is essaying the role of Brigadier. In the past, he works along with Ram in the army and looked classy! So, we need to wait and watch how Rashmika will find Sita and hands over Ram's letter to her.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod is handling the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! We need to wait for 5th August to witness the epic periodic war and love story on the big screens!