Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller

Telugu cinema has seen many iconic on-screen pairs, and one such duo that left a lasting impression is Sivaji and Laya. Known for their remarkable chemistry in films like ‘Missamma,’ ‘Tata Birla Madhyalo Laila,’ and ‘Adirindayya Chandram’, the pair delivered memorable performances that resonated with audiences. These films, known for their mix of humor and emotion, were hits at the box office. They made Sivaji and Laya popular with Telugu movie fans.

Now, after nearly two decades, the dynamic duo is set to make a grand return to the silver screen. The news has generated significant excitement, as fans eagerly anticipate their reunion in an upcoming crime comedy thriller. This film marks a special project for Sivaji, who is not only starring as the lead but also stepping into the producer's role. The film is directed by Sudheer Sriram, who is making his debut in Tollywood with this much-anticipated thriller.

The production of this exciting new venture kicked off with a traditional pooja ceremony. The event was a star-studded affair, with prominent figures from the Telugu film industry gracing the occasion. Star producer Dil Raju gave the first clap for the movie, while Sivaji's son, Ricky, switched on the camera. The first shot was directed by none other than Boyapati Srinu, adding to the film's auspicious beginning.

One of the most talked-about aspects of this new film is the fresh and innovative roles that Sivaji and Laya will portray. After a long hiatus, both actors are returning with characters that promise to be both challenging and engaging. The film also features Rohan Roy, who played Sivaji's son in the critically acclaimed ‘90's - A Middle Class Biopic.’ In this film, Rohan will be seen in a pivotal role, and his on-screen interactions with Sivaji are expected to be a highlight.

The regular shooting of this crime thriller is scheduled to begin on August 20. As the film progresses, more details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be revealed, further building anticipation.

Sivaji, who has been absent from the film industry for a considerable time, recently made a strong comeback with his appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. His participation in the popular reality show reignited his fan base, and although he was eliminated as the fifth runner-up, his journey in the show rekindled his popularity. Following Bigg Boss, Sivaji starred in the Nineties Middle Class Biopic, where he portrayed a middle-class teacher. His natural and heartfelt performance won acclaim, and the series was a hit, vividly capturing the essence of the 1990s.

With his renewed success, Sivaji has become increasingly active in the industry, taking on significant roles in various projects, including the upcoming film ‘Kurma Nayaki.’ Additionally, he has ventured into web series, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Sivaji’s career has been marked by diverse roles and notable performances. He made his acting debut with the movie ‘Master’ and gained recognition in films like ‘Premante Idera,’ ‘Priyamaina Neeku,’ and ‘Yuvaraju,’ often playing the hero’s friend. As a leading man, he achieved success in several films, including ‘Mantra,’ ‘Missamma,’ and ‘Ammayi Bagundi.’ Siivaji also made his mark as a voice artist, dubbing for Nitin in films like ‘Dil’ and ‘Jayam,’ and for Vijay Sethupathi in the Telugu hit ‘Pizza.’