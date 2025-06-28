Live
- Zero-dose children: India's immunisation coverage surpasses global averages, says Centre
- Aditi Shetty justifies bold scenes as key to character depth
- Kajol embraces divine feminine power in ‘Maa’
- Rare earths crisis: India taking concrete steps to mitigate possible disruptions
- A soul-stirring Bharatanatyam ballet of devotion and deception
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected, Tri-Fold Concept May Steal the Show
- Indian coal imports from Russia highest in two yrs
- India’s electricity demand likely to triple to 4 tn units
- India’s sugar output to rise 15% at 35 mn tonnes
- Transportation, logistics lead deal value
Sonakshi Sinha eager to take on a biopic, opens up on career goals
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her diverse performances over the years, has revealed her desire to venture into uncharted...
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her diverse performances over the years, has revealed her desire to venture into uncharted territory—headlining a biopic. During a recent interaction, the actress shared that she is actively seeking roles that push her boundaries and allow her to explore new dimensions as an artist.
Sonakshi explained, "I do not wish to do something I’ve already done or something I can do in my sleep. I want roles that challenge me and push me to my limits." She emphasized that her film choices over the past nine years have been intentional, focusing on variety and personal growth. “I have fun doing newer things,” she added.
While she has dabbled in period dramas like Lootera and Heeramandi, Sonakshi admitted that a biopic is still on her bucket list. “I would love to do a period film again, and more than anything, I would love to do a biopic,” she said.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi also addressed her absence from Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn. Clarifying the situation, she noted that the sequel is taking a different narrative route with new characters. “It’s understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that's completely fair,” she said.
With over a decade in the industry, Sonakshi stated she has developed a deeper understanding of filmmaking dynamics. “It doesn’t affect me at all. It’s a small thing,” she remarked confidently.
As she continues to evolve as an actor, fans may soon see Sonakshi stepping into the shoes of a real-life personality—bringing her dream of starring in a biopic to life.