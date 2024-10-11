Sonal Chauhan shines at ELLE Beauty Awards

Sonal Chauhan, one of the most stylish stars in the Indian film industry, made heads turn with her dazzling appearance at the ELLE Beauty Awards. The actress stunned onlookers in a beautiful white sleeveless gown featuring a bold cutout detail, highlighting her curves with elegance.

Paired with a sleek high bun and pearl earrings, Sonal exuded both confidence and grace as she posed effortlessly for the cameras. Her sartorial choices showcased her impeccable taste, reaffirming her status as a style icon.

Best known for her versatile performances, Sonal's last film appearance was in the hit comedy-drama F3, and she continues to captivate fans with her presence on-screen and at major events. Her look at the ELLE Beauty Awards has once again proven her fashion prowess, earning her praise from fans and critics alike.

Sonal Chauhan remains one to watch, with her blend of talent and undeniable style making her a rising star in the entertainment industry.