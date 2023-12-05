Live
Sonu Sood aids young man for father's heart surgery
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has recently arranged the financial assistance required for the crucial surgery, after a man approached him regarding his father's surgery.
A man named Pallav Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about his father’s surgery.
He said: "My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi. Please read."
Upon learning about Pallav's predicament, Sonu promptly took action, arranging for the financial assistance required for the crucial surgery by immediately sharing a post on his social media account: "We won’t let your father die brother. Message me ur number directly on my personal twitter id inbox... kindly don’t share on a tweet."
On the work front, Sonu has wrapped up his maiden production ‘Fateh’, a collaboration between Zee Studios and his production Shakti Sagar Productions.
The film will be released in 2024, features great acting mesmerising chemistry, thrilling Hollywood-styled stunts, unique locations, and an exciting plot co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.