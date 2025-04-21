Soori leads the charge in emotionally charged sports drama ‘Mandaadi’

RS Infotainment, the prestigious banner helmed by Elred Kumar, has officially launched its 16th production — Mandaadi, a riveting sports action drama written and directed by Selfie fame Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The film stars Soori in the lead, marking another milestone in his transformation into a compelling performer in content-rich cinema. Telugu actor Suhas makes his Tamil debut alongside Mahima Nambiar, adding a pan-South Indian appeal to the project.

Unveiled at a grand media event on April 19, the film’s first look poster has already stirred excitement across audiences and industry insiders. Set against the scenic and culturally rich coastal backdrop of Ramanathapuram, Mandaadi dives into the intense and adrenaline-pumping world of sailboat racing.

The term "Mandaadi" locally refers to a seasoned seafarer — an expert who leads fishing expeditions by mastering oceanic patterns. This metaphor lays the foundation for the film’s narrative which explores leadership, intuition, and survival in treacherous waters.

The ensemble cast boasts stalwarts like Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, and Sachana Namidass, all of whom add emotional depth to the film’s storytelling. With G.V. Prakash Kumar scoring the music, cinematography by S.R. Kathir ISC, and action choreography by Peter Hein, the technical brilliance of Mandaadi is guaranteed.

A documented preview of sailboat racing was screened during the launch, offering an electrifying glimpse into the world the film intends to capture. With Vetri Maaran on board as Creative Producer, director Mathimaran assured, “Mandaadi is more than a sports film — it’s a deeply human story about resilience, connection, and identity.” Principal photography begins soon, promising a gripping cinematic ride through grit, emotion, and the spirit of coastal sport.