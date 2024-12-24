Soul-stirring folk anthem ‘Shiva Shiva’ from ‘KD - The Devil’ released

KVN Productions has launched the much-anticipated Kannada folk anthem “Shiva Shiva” from the upcoming Pan-India film KD - The Devil. Directed by the visionary Prem, this powerful track celebrates the richness of Kannada folk music, blending tradition with cinematic grandeur. The song is composed by the renowned Arjun Janya, with breathtaking visuals captured by cinematographer William David.

“Shiva Shiva” has already made waves for its unique cross-lingual appeal, with versions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The song is sung by a star-studded lineup: Kailash Kher and Prem for the Kannada version, Vijay Prakash for Tamil and Telugu, Pranavam Shashi for Malayalam, and Kailash Kher and Saleem Master for Hindi. The lyrics are written by an impressive roster of poets, including Manjunath BS (Kannada), Madhan Karky (Tamil), Chandra Bose (Telugu), Raqueeb Alam (Hindi), and Mankombu Gopalkrishnan (Malayalam), who beautifully capture the essence of each language while maintaining the song’s soulful core.

Released under Anand Audio, the song was officially launched on December 24 at 11:04 PM by superstar Ajay Devgn, with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj (known for Leo, Vikram, and Master) amplifying its significance on social media. The Telugu version was launched by acclaimed director Harish Shankar, making the release a grand celebration across industries.

“Shiva Shiva” marks the high-energy musical highlight of KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja. The actor’s intense performance, coupled with his captivating hook step in the song, has already gone viral, winning hearts nationwide. This folk anthem, with its rhythmic beats and devotional fervor, is set to become a massive hit, transcending linguistic boundaries and celebrating the essence of Indian folk culture.