SP Charan’s‘ LYF (Love Your Father)’set for release on April 4

Singer-actor SP Charan is making a comeback to the silver screen with ‘LYF (Love Your Father),’ a film that delves into the deep emotional bond between a father and son. Directed by Pawan Ketharaju, the movie is produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy under Manisha Arts and Annapareddy Studios. It is slated for release on April 4.

SP Charan plays a pivotal role in the film alongside Sriharsha and Kashika Kapoor, with a supporting cast that includes Nawab Shah, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabu, Shakalaka Shankar, and Riya. The film’s music, composed by the legendary Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, is expected to be a major highlight.

The makers recently watched the final copy and expressed their satisfaction with the outcome. Director Pawan Ketharaju shared that the story revolves around a father's dedication to fulfilling his responsibilities toward his son, set against the spiritual backdrop of Kashi. He emphasized that the film beautifully blends divinity with an emotional father-son narrative, with SP Charan’s performance being a standout. He also praised Mani Sharma’s background score, especially during the film’s climax.

Most of the film was shot in Kashi to enhance its authenticity. Following the positive response from the team, the makers honored Mani Sharma for his contribution. With growing confidence in the project, a pre-release event is scheduled for March 27, ahead of its theatrical debut on April 4.