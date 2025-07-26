‘Spirit’ to kickstart regular shoot from September

After delivering a string of blockbuster Pan-India films, Rebel Star Prabhas is now gearing up for his next cinematic venture, Spirit, under the direction of Animal and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, positioned as a high-octane Pan-World action thriller, is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, uniting two powerhouse names from the industry.

Adding to the excitement, actress Tripti Dimri, who left a strong impression with her performance in Animal, will be playing the female lead opposite Prabhas. This marks her first on-screen pairing with the superstar and a reunion with director Vanga, promising a fresh and compelling chemistry on screen.

The production team has officially finalized the schedule, with regular shooting set to commence by the end of September. This marks the beginning of what is expected to be an expansive and visually stunning cinematic journey.

Spirit is not just a Pan-India film—it’s being conceived on a truly global scale. The makers have ambitious plans to release the film in nine languages, aiming to cater to audiences across the world and establishing it as a Pan-World entertainer.

The film is being jointly produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the prestigious banners of Bhadrakali Pictures Productions and T-Series Films. With its grand scale, a bold narrative, a dynamic lead pair, and a director with a flair for intense storytelling, Spirit is shaping up to be a landmark project in Indian and global cinema.