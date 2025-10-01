Sriimurali’s new film ‘Paraak’ gets a grand launch

After the roaring success of Bagheera, Roaring Star Sriimurali is all set to headline his next film, Paraak. The project was formally launched today with a traditional Muhurat ceremony at the historic Bandi Mahakali Temple in Bengaluru. The event was graced by Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraju, who sounded the inaugural clap and extended his wishes to the team.

Addressing the media, Sriimurali revealed, “Paraak is a vintage-style film. I was anxious about choosing my next project and went through nearly 200 scripts. I’ve been associated with this team for over two years now, and we’re finally ready to begin. Shooting starts this month, and Charan Raj will compose the music.”

The film introduces debutant director Halesh Kogundi, who has previously made a mark with short films and is now making his first leap into mainstream cinema. Produced by Brand Studios, the film is already generating curiosity for its unique theme and fresh team.

The technical crew includes Charan Raj as the music composer, Sandeep Valluri handling cinematography, Ullas Hydur leading art direction, and Inchara Suresh designing costumes. With such a dynamic team on board, Paraak is expected to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience.

The makers assured that more exciting updates will follow soon, keeping fans eagerly waiting for Sriimurali’s next big-screen outing.