Srikanth’s intense look as ‘Britishu’ from ‘Sambaraala Yetigattu’ unveiled
Mega Supreme Hero Sai DurghaTej is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming period action drama, Sambaraala Yetigattu.
Mega Supreme Hero Sai DurghaTej is gearing up for the grand release of his upcoming period action drama, Sambaraala Yetigattu. The film has already created a buzz with its gripping teaser and SDT's powerful look. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the first look of the film's leading lady, Aishwarya Lekshmi.
Marking the birthday of Srikanth, the team introduced his character from the film. Srikanth is seen in a strikingly intense avatar as Britishu, seated on a hill, holding a thread with an unwavering gaze. His rugged look—comprising a heavy beard, unkempt long hair, a soldier’s outfit, and sturdy boots—perfectly sets the tone for his fierce character.
Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, Sambaraala Yetigattu promises to be a high-octane action spectacle. The film is set for a Pan-India release on September 25th. With such gripping character reveals, anticipation is at an all-time high!