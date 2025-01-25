  • Menu
SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins

Highlights

Filming for Mahesh Babu's much-awaited action-adventure film, directed by SS Rajamouli, has officially begun. The director shared an intriguing video signaling the start of the project, sparking excitement among fans.

Mahesh Babu's action-adventure movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, is in pre-production. Rajamouli recently posted a video with his passport, hinting at shooting abroad

Mahesh replioed, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a smiley emoji, suggesting filming has begun. Priyanka Chopra’s involvement in the film was already speculated, and her recent trip to Hyderabad fueled these rumors. It seems she will be playing the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu, and she’s even completed her look test for the movie.

This untitled film, currently known as #SSMB29, has generated massive interest, especially with reports claiming Mahesh will appear in eight different looks. Rajamouli has promised more animals in this movie than in his previous hit, ‘RRR,’ and it will feature many foreign actors.

The movie’s backdrop is set in the Amazon jungle, and it will be released in multiple Indian and foreign languages. The title ‘Garuda’ is also being considered for the project, and movie lovers are eagerly awaiting more updates.

