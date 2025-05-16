Stitch is coming: Disney’s Lilo & Stitch set to light up Indian screens in just one week

One of the most anticipated family blockbusters of the summer, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, is all set to storm Indian cinemas on May 23, 2025. With just a week to go, excitement is at an all-time high as audiences gear up for a wild, heartwarming, and utterly entertaining adventure.

Bringing the beloved 2002 animated classic to life in a stunning new live-action format, this tropical tale follows the unlikely friendship between a spirited Hawaiian girl named Lilo and a mischievous alien fugitive known as Stitch. Set against the vibrant landscapes of Hawai’i, the film blends comedy, chaos, and charm with emotional depth—making it the perfect watch for audiences of all ages.

From preschoolers to parents and grandparents, Lilo & Stitch promises a universal appeal, centered around the timeless theme of ‘ohana’—the Hawaiian word for family. Overflowing with fun, color, and lovable characters, the film is poised to be the defining family movie of the season.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the cast features Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his iconic voice role as Stitch, alongside Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Hannah Waddingham, among others. The screenplay is penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, with production led by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin.

Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is a celebration of love, loss, and belonging, wrapped in pure summer spectacle. As Stitch fever spreads, get ready for a cinematic journey that’s as chaotic as it is heart-melting.