Suhani Shah scripts history with big win at World Magic Championship

In a proud moment for India and the global magic community, renowned mentalist Suhani Shah has etched her name in history by clinching the Best Magic Creator award at the FISM World Championship of Magic 2025, held in Turin, Italy. Often referred to as the “Olympics of Magic,” FISM is the most prestigious platform for magicians across the globe.

Suhani becomes the first Indian and one of the few women ever to be honoured in this category. This year, FISM introduced a new category—Digital Magic—acknowledging artists who innovate using social media platforms. With over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million Instagram followers, Suhani has not only embraced digital mediums but also redefined magic for the online age.

Her performances, blending mentalism, psychological insight, and storytelling, outshone competitors from over 50 countries, including acclaimed artists like Jack Rhodes, Jason Ladanye, and Mohammad Imani. From reading passcodes to revealing personal secrets during live sessions, her acts left a lasting impact on the jury and audiences alike.

Born in Udaipur, Suhani began performing magic at age seven, supported by her father. Despite dropping out of school after first grade, she pursued her passion, later becoming a hypnotherapist and author of Unleash Your Inner Power.

“Being recognised at FISM is an honour. It’s a win for Indian magic and women everywhere,” said Suhani after her win.

With jurors like Dynamo, Chris Ramsay, and Xavier Mortimer, Suhani’s achievement highlights India’s growing presence in global digital entertainment and magical innovation.