Suhas comes with unique concept film ‘Gorre Puranam’

Versatile actor Suhas, known for his compelling performances in films like Colour Photo, Writer Padmabhushan, and Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, Gorre Puranam.

Directed by Bobby and produced by Praveen Reddy under Focal Ventures, the film's teaser has already garnered a positive response. Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 20th, Gorre Puranam presents a novel storyline centered around a goat in a village divided between Hindus and Muslims. The narrative combines innovation with a social message, adding depth to the plot.

Director TharunBhascker has intriguingly lent his voice for the goat, adding a unique touch to the film. Suhas’s performance is expected to be a highlight, complemented by an engaging soundtrack. The songs composed by Pawan CH, particularly BhaleBhale and O RaareRaareSayyare, have further fueled anticipation for the film.

The director-producer duo expressed their enthusiasm, confirming that all preparations are in place for the film's release. Gorre Puranam promises to offer a fresh and thought-provoking cinematic experience to the audience.