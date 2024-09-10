Live
- Students Securing Seats in Women's University Honored
- BJP releases second list of 21 candidates, pits Capt Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat
- Attempt to defame India, TN BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in US
- Jharkhand Secretariat employees go on mass leave, work comes to standstill
- Yerevan Dialogue to bring the world's debates to Armenia
- Haryana polls: Grandchildren fight for Bansi Lal's legacy in Tosham
- Rinku Singh added to Duleep Trophy squad; Mayank Agarwal to lead India A
- Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16: Timeline, Features and Compatible Devices
- Anwar Ali banned for four months after premature contract termination drama; Mohun Bagan Super Giant to receive INR 12.9 crore as compensation
- Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudessai named in India B squad for second round
Just In
Suhas comes with unique concept film ‘Gorre Puranam’
Versatile actor Suhas, known for his compelling performances in films like Colour Photo, Writer Padmabhushan, and Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, Gorre Puranam.
Versatile actor Suhas, known for his compelling performances in films like Colour Photo, Writer Padmabhushan, and Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, Gorre Puranam.
Directed by Bobby and produced by Praveen Reddy under Focal Ventures, the film's teaser has already garnered a positive response. Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 20th, Gorre Puranam presents a novel storyline centered around a goat in a village divided between Hindus and Muslims. The narrative combines innovation with a social message, adding depth to the plot.
Director TharunBhascker has intriguingly lent his voice for the goat, adding a unique touch to the film. Suhas’s performance is expected to be a highlight, complemented by an engaging soundtrack. The songs composed by Pawan CH, particularly BhaleBhale and O RaareRaareSayyare, have further fueled anticipation for the film.
The director-producer duo expressed their enthusiasm, confirming that all preparations are in place for the film's release. Gorre Puranam promises to offer a fresh and thought-provoking cinematic experience to the audience.