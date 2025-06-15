Sumaya Reddy’s ‘Dear Uma’ streaming successfully on Sun NXT

‘Dear Uma’, a heartwarming romantic drama, has made a strong impression among audiences with its powerful message, emotional depth, and compelling storytelling. Released in theatres a couple of months ago, the film received a stupendous response from both critics and audiences alike. Following its successful theatrical run, ‘Dear Uma’ is now streaming on Sun NXT, continuing to touch hearts across a wider audience.

At the heart of this film is Sumaya Reddy, the talented Telugu actress who not only played the lead role but also served as the writer and producer under her own banner, Suma Chitra Arts. Starring opposite her is Prithvi Amber, with direction by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also penned the screenplay and dialogues.

The film is lauded not only for its thought-provoking message about the growing corporate influence in essential sectors but also for its emotionally rich love story. Sumaya Reddy’s layered performance and writing have drawn widespread acclaim, while Sai Rajesh Mahadev’s direction adds cinematic finesse. Prithvi Amber’s solid portrayal and the chemistry between the leads are also standout elements.

Backed by a passionate team, with Nagesh helming line production and Nithin Reddy as executive producer, the film features exceptional cinematography by Raj Thota and soul-stirring music by Radhan. Now streaming on Sun NXT, ‘Dear Uma’ continues to resonate with audiences looking for storytelling that combines social relevance with emotional depth.