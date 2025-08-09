Sunny Hinduja opens up on playing Pakistani ISI agent in ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who portrays a Pakistani ISI agent in the upcoming Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, says he had no hesitation in taking on the role. For him, the focus is always on the strength of the character rather than its nationality or background.

“There is a lack of good roles, and for every good role, there are a hundred people waiting,” Sunny told IANS. “As an actor, I don’t think about where the role comes from—its caste, creed, or nationality. What matters is the quality of the role and whether it excites me.”

The series, set in the tense political climate of the 1970s, follows RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, played by Pratik Gandhi, as he undertakes a high-stakes mission deep inside Pakistan. Gandhi defended the importance of having well-rounded antagonists: “If you want to talk about Krishna, you will get Kansa, right? When we are telling a story about two intelligence agencies, the opponent has to be portrayed too.”

Saare Jahan Se Accha delves into the dangerous intelligence battle between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI at a time when every strategic decision could tip the world into nuclear conflict.

The series also features Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni. Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, it promises a gripping mix of espionage, patriotism, and high-stakes drama.

Scheduled for release on August 13, just ahead of Independence Day, the show is set to offer viewers a tense, character-driven look at one of the most volatile periods in South Asian history.