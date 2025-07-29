'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Geeta Kapur claims Govinda will fall in love with contestant Somansh

Mumbai: Choreographer and "Super Dancer Chapter 5" judge, Geeta Kapur, wants actor Govinda to watch the latest performance of contestant Somansh Dangwal aka Sensational Somansh.

During a recent episode of the dance reality show, Sensational Somansh gave a powerful performance on the iconic "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" song, featuring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan.

Somansh fully embraced Govinda vibes with his infectious energy, killer expressions, and classic Govinda moves.

Gushing over Somansh's performance, Geeta exclaimed, “Somansh is a hero baccha!”.

She added that if Govinda happens to watch the performance, he would most definitely fall in love with Somansh.

“Somansh has got the Govinda quality. If he (Govinda) watches this performance, he would fall in love with Somansh,” Geeta claimed.

Aside from a magnetic stage presence, Somansh knows how to keep the viewers hooked with his graceful moves. The perfect blend of Guru Vaibhav’s creative concepts and Somansh’s talent manages to create magic on the stage.

Meanwhile, as Geeta turned 52 on July 5th this year, her friend and fellow choreographer, Farah Khan, hosted a special birthday lunch for her at her home.

While Geeta was AWOL on her birthday, she celebrated it later in the presence of her close friends.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker took to her official Instagram handle and posted a short clip from the fun get-together.

The video had Geeta cutting birthday brownies instead of a cake, while everyone sang "Happy birthday" for her.

Farah revealed that they had to settle for cutting brownies as the cake was not delivered on time.

Sharing a glimpse of the lavish lunch spread, Farah wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @geeta_kapurofficial .. tho it was on the 5th of July.. but u were Awol god knows with whom?? lov u baby".

In the meantime, "Super Dancer Chapter 5" airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.



