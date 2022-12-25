Suriya delivers an important message to all his fans

Tamil star Suriya, who recently won the Best Actor National Award, shocked the movie buffs by opting out of Bala's Vanangaan project. It was said that Suriya felt dissatisfied with the changes in the script, which eventually made him back out of the film.



In a fans meet conducted today in Chennai, Suriya gave an excellent and relevant message to all his fans. He asked his admirers not to get disappointed by failures. Instead, keep trying to achieve what you want to and show the universe who you are, said the 7th Sense actor.

Up next, he has two important projects in his pipeline. One is the untitled film with Siruthai Siva, which happens to be the 42nd flick for the actor. The other is the project with sensational Vetrimaran, which is titled "VaadiVaasal." Both of them are in the production stage.