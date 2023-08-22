Sushmita Konidela to produce “Mega156”

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday is a big day for mega fans who celebrate it in a noble way by doing charity work, donating blood, etc. Much to the delight of mega fans, his next movie Mega156 has been announced today.

Mega156 will be produced on a massive scale by Sushmita Konidela who is the stylist for Chiranjeevi since his comeback movie “Khaidi No 150.” Mega156 will be made under the banner of Gold Box Entertainments. They will announce the film’s director soon.

The production house tweeted, “A legacy of ruling the silver screen for 4 decades! A personality which evokes a plethora of emotions! A man who is celebrated on and off the screen. After 155 films, now #MEGA156 will be a MegaRocking entertainer.”The details of the director and other cast and crew members are still under wrap.