Suspense thriller ‘Jinn’ gets a grand launch

The suspense-horror thriller Jinn, starring Amit Rao in the lead role, was officially launched today at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, with an elaborate pooja ceremony. Produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under Sadhalamma Film Productions and Bilwa Studios, the film is directed by debutant Chinmay Ram. It features an ensemble cast including Parvez Simba, Prakash Thumbinadu, Ravi Bhatt, Sangeetha, and Balraj Wadi.

Renowned producer Raj Kandukuri and lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry graced the event. Kandukuri gave the ceremonial clap, while Sastry switched on the camera. Both also handed over the script to the production team.

Speaking at the launch, Sastry shared his excitement about co-producer and dialogue writer Varadaraj Chikkaballapur's involvement in the project, noting, "The story of Jinn feels fresh and unique, and I wish the team great success in both Kannada and Telugu."

Raj Kandukuri expressed confidence in the film, saying, "The title Jinn is intriguing, and with strong content, it has great potential to captivate audiences."

Co-producer Varadaraj Chikkaballapur highlighted the film’s unique narrative, adding, "Amit Rao’s performance and Chinmay Ram’s vision will elevate the project." Director Chinmay Ram and lead actor Amit Rao expressed gratitude to the guests and excitement for the project, promising engaging visuals and a gripping screenplay.