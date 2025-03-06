Swati Shah roped in to play Jagdamba in Sun Neo’s 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri'

Mumbai: Renowned television actress Swati Shah will soon be stepping into a powerful role in Sun Neo's upcoming family drama, "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri". She has been roped in to play Jagdamba Devi, a dignified and authoritative woman who is the backbone of her family.

Sharing some interesting titbits about her character, Swati Shah said, “I play Jagdamba, who is the head of the family. She is a widow but manages everything on her own. She has a strong personality, and whatever she says is final—whether it’s about the family, the house, or even the village. She is a dignified, authoritative woman. You’ve seen me in sweet and fun roles before, but this time, I will look a bit strict.”

She further added, “As the head of the family, Jagdamba feels responsible for finding a solution instead of worrying others. The relationships in this show are deeply connected, and the story will unfold as Jagdamba tries to manage everything. As the show progresses, you’ll discover why Jagdamba is the way she is. No one becomes strict or powerful overnight—there’s always a story behind it.”

Additionally, Eshaa Pathak, who will be seen as Gauri in "Rishto se Bandhi Gauri", revealed how Women’s Day has been a special tradition in her life. She shared, “I was very young when I first learned about Women’s Day. My father used to give small but meaningful gifts to my mom on this day. He would check her wish list, and then he would order those things to surprise her. That’s how I got the idea that there is a special day called Women’s Day, and I really liked the concept. But for me, Women’s Day is not just about celebrating or surprising women on one specific day. I believe every day should be Women’s Day. It shouldn’t be that women face problems all year, and then we celebrate them for just one day."