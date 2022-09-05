Tamil Nadu State Film Awards: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners

The Tamil Nadu State government has announced the State Film Awards for the years 2009 to 2014 today during a special award event which was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. Kollywood's ace actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Vikram bagged prestigious awards for their excellent performances in their movies.



Here is the complete winners list… Take a look!

2009



• Best Movie (in the winning order): 1) Pasanga 2) Mayandi Kudumbathinar 3) Achchamundu! Achchamundu!

• Best Actor: Karan (Malayan)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): Prasanna (Achchamundu! Achchamundu!)

• Best Actress: Padmapriya (Pokkisham)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Anjali (Angadi Theru)

• Best Director: Vasantha Balan (Angadi Theru)

• Best Music Director: Sundar C Babu (Nadodigal)

2010



• Best Movie: 1) Mynaa 2) Kalavani 3) Puthran

• Best Movie (Special Jury): Namma Gramam

• Best Actor: Vikram (Raavanan)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): YG Mahendran (Puthran)

• Best Actress: Amala Paul (Mynaa)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Sangeetha (Puthran)

• Best Director: Prabhu Solomon (Mynaa)

• Best Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja (Paiyaa)

2011



• Best Movie: 1) Vaagai Sooda Vaa 2) Deiva Thirumagal 3) Uchithanai Muharnthaal

• Best Movie (Special Jury): Marina

• Best Actor: Vimal (Vaagai Sooda Vaa)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): Sivakarthikeyan (Marina)

• Best Actress: Ineya (Vaagai Sooda Vaa)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Anushka Shetty (Deiva Thirumagal)

• Best Director: AL Vijay (Deiva Thirumagal)

• Best Music Director: Harris Jayaraj (Ko)

2012



• Best Movie: 1) Vazhakku Enn 18/9 2) Saattai 3) Dhoni

• Best Movie (Special Jury): Kumki

• Best Actor: Jiiva (Neethaane En Ponvasantham)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): Vikram Prabhu (Kumki)

• Best Actress: Lakshmi Menon (Kumki)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Samantha (Neethaane En Ponvasantham)

• Best Director: Balaji Sakthivel (Vazhakku En 18/9)

• Best Music Director: D Imman (Kumki)

2013



• Best Movie: 1) Ramanujan 2) Thanga Meenkal 3) Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

• Best Movie (Special Jury): Aal

• Best Actor: Arya (Raja Rani)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): Vijay Sethupathi (Idharkunthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannayarum Padminiyum)

• Best Actress: Nayanthara (Raja Rani)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Nazriya Fahadh (Neram)

• Best Director: Ram (Thanga Meenkal)

• Best Music Director: Ramesh Vinayagam (Ramanujan)

2014



• Best Movie: 1) Kuttram Kadithal 2) Goli Soda 3) Nimirndhu Nil

• Special Movie: Kaaka Muttai

• Best Actor: Siddharth (Kaaviya Thalaivan)

• Best Actor (Special Jury): Bobby Simha (Jigarthanda)

• Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kaaka Muttai)

• Best Actress (Special Jury): Anandhi (Kayal)

• Best Director: Raghavan (Manjappai)

• Best Music Director: AR Rahman (Kaaviya Thalaivan)

Congratulations to all the winners…

