'Tanu Radhe Nenu Madhu' streaming on September 14th

ETV Win is constantly providing content that the whole family can watch together. It entertains the audience by releasing a weekly short movie titled 'Katha Sudha'. As part of this, it has released a new episode titled 'Tanu Radhe.. Nenu Madhu'. This 33-minute long short movie will be streaming from September 14. It is worth mentioning that senior star music director R.P. Patnaik has directed this 'Tanu Radhe.. Nenu Madhu'. Rishi Kiran and Sridhar Bhumireddy played important roles in this short movie, which stars Lakshmi Durga Kathi and Jayavanth Pasupuleti in the lead roles.

This short film was made by R.P. based on a real incident that happened abroad. He has made this short film very sensibly, showing the depth of pure love, including trust, patience, and emotion, in 33 minutes. The climax, however, has been designed to make everyone emotional.

Anchor Geeta Bhagat, who has earned star status by hosting hundreds of film events and celebrity interviews, has also become a producer with 'Tanu Radhe.. Nenu Madhu'. Geeta Bhagat produced this short movie along with Raghuram Bolisetty. The entire shooting took place in America. The producers did not compromise on quality anywhere. 'Tanu Radhe Nenu Madhu' gained an incredible viewership within a few hours of its digital release and became a trending film.