Tara Sutaria records her debut Hindi song

Actress Tara Sutaria is all set to make her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in the song 'Shaamat' from the movie 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Tara says: "This is such a wonderful moment in my life and an incomparable feeling because 'Shaamat' was the first Hindi song I've ever recorded and also the first track to release of mine in this film. It has a lot of emotions and memories attached to it."

The lyrics for the song have been written by Prince Dubey. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shares further about her character in the film and what she liked about her debut track.

"My character in the film is what really excited me to be a part of it but the music was definitely a driving force. I'm also so happy to collaborate with Ankit Tiwari and very eager to see the response of the audience," shares Tara.

Ankit Tiwari said: "The song 'Shaamat' is very close to my heart and I am glad that people will now get to hear it. Working with Tara on this was great and she put all her efforts into perfecting her art for the vision of this song. Can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it."

"Ek Villain Returns" features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The movie directed by Mohit Suri, and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, is all set to release on July 29.