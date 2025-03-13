Telangana Govt announces Gaddar Awards; nominations open from Mar 13

After a decade-long hiatus in state-sponsored film awards, the Telangana government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has initiated the much-anticipated Gaddar Awards. The awards, named after the legendary folk singer and activist Gaddar, aim to honor cinematic excellence across various categories and will be held in April.

The initiative marks a significant shift from the previous BRS government, which did not organize any state film awards following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Revanth Reddy’s keen interest in reviving the tradition of film recognition has led to the official launch of this awards program.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, nominations will be accepted from March 13 through the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC). The awards will recognize films and content released between 2014 and 2023, with one winning entry selected from each year.

The award categories include:

• Feature Films

• National Integration Film

• Children’s Film

• Film on Environment, Heritage & History

• Debut Feature Film

• Animated Film

• Social Impact Film

• Documentary Films

• Short Films

This grand event is expected to bring together top Tollywood stars and filmmakers, celebrating the best of Telugu cinema. With the CM’s active involvement, the Gaddar Awards are set to become a prestigious annual event, providing much-needed recognition to filmmakers across diverse genres.















