Telugu producers meet AP & Telangana ministers amid industry-wide strike

With the Telugu Film Industry facing a complete production shutdown, leading producers held high-level meetings on Monday with ministers from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to address the ongoing standoff with the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation (TFIEF).

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh met with prominent producers BVSN Prasad, DVV Danayya, KL Narayana, Chamber President Bharath, Naga Vamsi, Yerneni Ravi Shankar, TG Vishwa Prasad, Cherry (Mythri Movie Makers), Vamsi (UV Creations), Vivek Kuchibotla, and Sahu Garapati.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held discussions with FDC Chairman and producer Dil Raju, Gemini Kiran, Prasanna Kumar, Damodhar Prasad, Supriya Yarlagadda, Bhogavalli Bapineedu, and others.

The meetings focused on resolving the eight-day-old strike by TFIEF, which has brought all film shootings to a standstill. The union is demanding a 30% wage hike — split into 10% annual increments over three years. In response, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce proposed a 15–20% hike for lower-paid workers but tied it to conditions such as 12-hour workdays and flexible hiring practices. The federation rejected this counteroffer.

With no agreement in sight, the industry is suffering heavy financial losses, with several high-budget projects stalled and release schedules disrupted. The dual meetings today have raised hopes of a breakthrough, though no official resolution has been announced yet.

Producers from both states are expected to brief the media shortly, shedding light on the ministers’ stance and the potential path forward. Industry insiders say the next 48 hours will be critical in determining whether negotiations can restart or if the strike will extend further, deepening the crisis for Tollywood.















