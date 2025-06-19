‘Telusu Kada’ Final Schedule Begins: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi, Srinidhi Shoot in Hyderabad

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s romantic drama ‘Telusu Kada’, directed by popular stylist Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut, is nearing completion. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading ladies. The final shooting schedule began today in Hyderabad.

Currently, crucial scenes featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty are being filmed on a specially erected set. With this schedule, the entire shoot of ‘Telusu Kada’ will be wrapped up. Simultaneously, dubbing work is also in progress.

The team is gearing up to kickstart musical promotions, with the first song from ‘Telusu Kada’ set to release later this month. The music is composed by Thaman S.

‘Telusu Kada’ is a heartfelt narrative exploring love, personal growth, and the challenging choices individuals make in relationships. It promises a balance of emotion and humor, delivering an enjoyable and reflective experience.

Siddu Jonnalagadda plays a stylish yet mature character, with Viva Harsha also in a key role. The film’s technical crew includes Gnana Shekar Baba as the cinematographer, National Award-winner Naveen Nooli as the editor, Avinash Kolla as the production designer, and Sheetal Sharma handling costumes.

‘Telusu Kada’ is slated for release on October 17th, coinciding with the Diwali festival.