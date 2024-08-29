Thalapathy Vijay's 'The GOAT' Receives U/A Certification from Censor Board

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, is set to hit the screens on September 5. This film has already generated significant buzz in Tamil media, particularly due to recent developments concerning its run time and censoring.

Initially, ‘The GOAT’ was certified with a U/A rating, and its original run time was 2 hours and 59 minutes. However, following a recent review, the film underwent another round of censoring. This process resulted in a slight increase in the film's run time, now extending to 3 hours and 3 minutes, which includes additional bloopers.

The decision to increase the film’s length has stirred some controversy, especially in an era where audiences often find lengthy films challenging to sit through. This development is notable given that ‘Nanban’ (known as ‘Friend’ in Telugu) was previously the longest-running film in Vijay's career.

The film is described as a science fiction action drama and features cutting-edge de-aging technology. This allows Vijay to portray both a young and an older version of his character.

Vijay plays a dual role in the film, a significant highlight of the movie. The cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, along with Sneha, Laila, Prashanth, and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles.

‘The GOAT’ is set for a grand release across nearly all theaters in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in Kollywood's history. The film will also cater to the Telugu audience, with early morning shows starting at 4 am on September 5 in Tamil Nadu.