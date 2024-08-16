  • Menu
Thaman Kumar’s ‘Park’ Trailer Unveiled

'Park' is a suspense thriller directed by EK Murugan, starring Thaman Kumar and Swetha Dorathi in the lead roles.

'Park' is a suspense thriller directed by EK Murugan, starring Thaman Kumar and Swetha Dorathi in the lead roles. This movie was already released in Tamil and became a super hit. Producer P. Srinivas Goud owns the Telugu rights to this movie. It will be released grandly in Telugu under the Deepa Arts banner.

The Telugu trailer, which begins with a voiceover saying, "Sons of a prominent businessman were murdered suspiciously, and the bodies were found in Godan," piques curiosity about what will happen next.

With a murder mystery, police investigation, and horror elements, the trailer remains gripping throughout. The actors' performances, terrific visuals, and background score are all top-notch. Currently, this trailer is going viral on social media.

Producer P Hemant said, "This is a suspense thriller movie. We made it with the family audience in mind, and we are preparing to release it on a large scale soon."


