Thamma on Prime Video: Rashmika–Ayushmann Film Now Available for ₹349 Rental

Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi film Thamma was released during Diwali this year. The film is now available on Prime Video, but only on a rental basis. Viewers must pay ₹349 to watch it.

Cast and Crew Details

Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and others in key roles. It is produced by Maddock Films. The movie was declared a box office hit.

Mixed Audience Reactions

At release, the film received praise for its visuals, emotional tone, and the chemistry between Ayushmann and Rashmika. Early reviews also described Rashmika’s performance as one of her boldest. Later, reactions became mixed. Critics noted that Geeta Agarwal Sharma delivered a strong act, and Paresh Rawal stood out even with a weak script.