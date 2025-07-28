Tharun Bhascker applauds ZEE5’s ‘Mothevari Love Story’ team

ZEE5, one of India’s premier home-grown OTT platforms, is all set to bring a fresh dose of rural romance and humour with its upcoming original series Mothevari Love Story. Produced by Madhura Entertainment and My Village Show, and written and directed by Shiva Krishna Burra, the series premieres exclusively on ZEE5 from August 8.

Set in the heartland of Telangana, Mothevari Love Story stars popular YouTube personality Anil Geela and Varshini in the lead roles. The story revolves around Parshi, a young man from Arepalli village, who falls in love with a girl from a neighbouring village. However, their love story takes an unexpected twist when two elderly men arrive, sparking a land dispute that unfolds into a string of humorous and emotional events.

The trailer of the series was recently unveiled by director Tharun Bhascker, while actor Priyadarshi lent his voice to the trailer narration, adding a quirky edge to the narrative.

At the launch event, producer Madhura Sreedhar praised Tharun Bhascker for paving the way for regional storytelling, while co-producer Sriram Srikanth called the series their biggest step yet beyond YouTube. The team—including cinematographer Sreekanth Arupula and music director Charan Arjun—shared their excitement about their work and the series’ emotional depth.

ZEE5’s Jayanth hailed Mothevari Love Story as an authentic, rooted tale and reaffirmed ZEE’s commitment to local stories. With strong support from industry names, Mothevari Love Story promises to be a refreshing rural drama filled with heart, humour, and cultural vibrance.