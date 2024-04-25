‘The Delhi Files’ to hit floors this year

In a significant move, Tollywood's renowned production house, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, ventures into Bollywood once again, following the monumental success of "The Kashmir Files." Teaming up with director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for their next venture, the intriguing project titled "The Delhi Files" promises to be another compelling cinematic experience.

Dispelling doubts surrounding the film's production, director Vivek Agnihotri confirmed that "The Delhi Files" is set to commence filming in 2024, with a slated release for the following year. Emphasizing the focus on content over star power, Agnihotri stated, "No big stars. Only big content," affirming the project's commitment to narrative depth and storytelling prowess.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production, "The Delhi Files" is poised to be a Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Film, co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Archana Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Pallavi Joshi.

With anticipation building, fans eagerly await further details about the project, as the collaboration between Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Vivek Agnihotri promises yet another cinematic masterpiece.