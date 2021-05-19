The Family Man 2 Trailer: Samantha Stunned With Her Suicide Bomber Look

Terrific! This word perfectly describes Samantha Akkineni's awesome look in 'The Family Man 2' trailer. She is essaying the role of a suicide bomber is all set to attack the country with her deadly thoughts. Well, we have our extremely intelligent office Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee). We need to wait and watch how he will stop Raji (Samantha) from attacking the country.

As promised the makers of this most-awaited web series have dropped the trailer of 'The Family Man 2' on social media. The intriguing trailer is creating a buzz on social media garnering millions of views within a short span of time.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated his fans with a wonderful glimpse of this web series. Take a look!









Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "#TheFamilyManOnPrime trailer out now, link in bio".

Take a look at the complete trailer:





It all starts off with Srikant quitting his NIA job and will be seen fixed to a 9-5 job. Well, to the one side, he will be bearing the torture of his boss and to the other side, his little quarrels continue with his wife Priyamani and his children. The trailer shows off a glimpse of his personal life. He also goes for a counselling session where Priyamani. Then the plot shifts to the deadly antagonist Raji who is a suicide bomber. A glimpse of her training session and bomb attack is shown. With this Srikant returns to his job as an NIA agent and will be ready to catch the suicide bomber. Samantha stunned all and sundry with her complete de-glamour look and made her fans go jaw dropped with her complete transformation.

The Family Man web series which is an Amazon Prime Original show has an ensemble cast of Padma Shree recipient ManojBajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. It also includes Kollywood young actors like Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal. Samantha is making her digital debut with this web series.

The Family Man web series is produced Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the D2R Films. Season 2 of the much-awaited show will be out June 4, 2021 and will be aired on Amazon Prime Video OTT platforms in almost 240 countries.