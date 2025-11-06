The Fantastic Four: First Steps to Stream on JioHotstar from November 5, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will stream on JioHotstar from November 5, 2025. It was released in theatres in July 2025 and became a big hit. Now, it is finally coming to OTT for fans to enjoy at home.

Where to Watch

You can watch it only on JioHotstar, and the film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with English subtitles.

About the Film

The movie is directed by Matt Shakman.

It stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

It tells the story of Marvel’s first superhero team.

They face their biggest threat — Galactus, a cosmic villain, which is full of action, emotion, and amazing visuals, set in a 1960s-style world.