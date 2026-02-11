Tender called for Vajpayee Smriti Vanam

Vijayawada: The Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (AGICL) issued the first tender for Phase I of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji Smruthi Vanam project in the Amaravati Capital Region.

This ambitious initiative will establish a comprehensive cultural and knowledge hub, featuring an exhibition-cum-museum, interpretation centre, library and landscaped park. It goes beyond a simple statue to include a grand statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on a pedestal, dedicated exhibition spaces, and vibrant public areas.

Conceived as a ‘living memorial,’ the project honours Vajpayee’s life, values, principles of good governance and dedication to national unity, serving as a centre for public education, cultural activities and community engagement.

AGICL will manage tendering, contract award, supervision, and administration, coordinating with the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for planning guidance. It will follow a design-build model for efficient design, engineering, construction, and turnkey delivery within quality standards.