The filmi social media warriors

Now, all sorts of opinions, accusations and oppositions, have started coming up on the outlets of social media, especially Twitter. And most vocal on social media seem to be some film personalities.

It is not as if they take a stand against all the wrongdoings that happens around us or in India in general. None of the things they opine affects them directly or indirectly.

In fact, when a matter affects the film industry, or one of them personally, they have nothing to say, for or against. A recent example is that of actor Payal Rohtagi.

She was arrested and put in jail for nine days because she posted something against erstwhile Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

There was no protest from the social media coterie against this. Nobody raised the intolerance issue!

Protesting is a way of life in a democratic country.

However, this is about the film folk airing their opinions they can well avoid.

Suddenly, they become experts on just about everything that happens in the country, though what they demonstrate through their arguments is a total lack of knowledge as well as low IQ level.

They always seem to be in a great hurry to react to everything that happens around them, especially what governments do. Never care to verify the details.

Talking of 'following' on social media, it does not actually reflect popularity. People follow to check on you, to counter you, abuse you or just as a pastime.

Talking of 'following', can any of these create a following in real life and lead a crusade? The other day, Farhan Akhtar went and joined a protest meet at Mumbai's August Kranti ground. Now, that is like boarding a running train, a photo-op.

Looks like Twitter has become the hotbed for venting frustrations as well as drawing attention. The print and the electronic media being what they are now, amplify the views posted on social media and takes them further to a larger audience.

They plan their evening debates on Twitter posts! The problem with TV and print media is that they have slots to fill and, for that, anything goes.

However, big stars who matter -- like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone -- are among the most followed twitterati in the country from the film field.

Why are none of these crusaders rated among the top? And, the most followed don't get involved in petty social media posts.

They know they can't indulge in arguments with nonentities who seek attention. They also know there is nothing to defend from these crusaders.

However, there is one person, Kangana Ranaut, who always takes up the cudgels on social media for issues against the biggest of bosses of the film world.

According to her, those who don't react are cowards. That is not really true, every dignified and successful film personality cannot get into an argument with somebody on the basis of his or her posts on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to take to the Internet when he started writing a blog which he still continues.

Writing a blog needs content and a valid topic. Not many who do the rabble-rousing on Twitter will do so because that would need elaborating on what they want to convey.

On Twitter, it is easy because there is a limit on characters one needs to use, so no need to use brains.