Mumbai: The first ration task of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ seems to have gone wrong after housemates did not understand the instructions given by the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ leading to it getting called off.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows the voice of Bigg Boss announcing the season’s first ration task. However, housemates are seen doing their own thing while the instructions are laid. When the task begins, the voice of Bigg Boss says "kya hogaya hai, nahi pata hai kaisai khada hona hai?"

Then the ration task begins, where the entire house runs towards the store room to gather as much ration for their respective houses. This leads to arguments between several housemates including Neil Bhatt and Munawar Faruqi.

Seeing the unruly behaviour amid the task, the voice of Bigg Boss says that he is calling off the task,

In the end, Ankita is heard saying: “Khaana nahi hai.”

It seems the real fight for survival will begin now in the house leading to several fights and bonds breaking.