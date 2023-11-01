Live
- Men's ODI WC: South Africa dominates New Zealand for massive 190-run win
- Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians arrive in Egypt as aid to Gaza across Rafah increases
- Delhi govt may stop construction work if AQI remains above 400
- Total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation down to just Rs 0.1 lakh crore: RBI
- Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to release a day prior overseas
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav says welfare schemes will fetch victory to BRS
- IIT Guwahati startup develops robots to help clean petroleum tanks
- The History of National Author’s Day
- Interactive session on Outdoor Comfort and Heat
- ‘Master Chef India’: Nambie Jessica surrenders her safety power card to present dish to Chef Marco
Just In
The first ration task of ‘Bigg Boss 17
Housemates lose out on ration after task is called off
Mumbai: The first ration task of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ seems to have gone wrong after housemates did not understand the instructions given by the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ leading to it getting called off.
A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows the voice of Bigg Boss announcing the season’s first ration task. However, housemates are seen doing their own thing while the instructions are laid. When the task begins, the voice of Bigg Boss says "kya hogaya hai, nahi pata hai kaisai khada hona hai?"
Then the ration task begins, where the entire house runs towards the store room to gather as much ration for their respective houses. This leads to arguments between several housemates including Neil Bhatt and Munawar Faruqi.
Seeing the unruly behaviour amid the task, the voice of Bigg Boss says that he is calling off the task,
In the end, Ankita is heard saying: “Khaana nahi hai.”
It seems the real fight for survival will begin now in the house leading to several fights and bonds breaking.