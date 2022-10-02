The First Single 'Lachchmi' From Allari Naresh 'Itlu Maredumilli' Movie Will Be Out On This Date…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is picking intense and strong plot-based movies these days. He is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' movie which showcases the life of people who stay in a small village in the forest. As the release date is nearing the makers started off their digital promotions and announced the launch date of the first single "Lachchmi…".



Naresh also shared the new poster of this first single and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "A song about that beautiful #Lachchmi in everyone's Life #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam

1st Single on OCT 4th #IMP #IMPonNov11th @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @raajmohan73 @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ @lemonsprasad @_balajigutta @vennelakishore @SricharanPakala".

In the poster, the lead actors Naresh and Anandhi are see enjoying the beauty of nature and sported in a village avatars. The full song will be out on 4th October, 2022.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village who reside near a forest stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.