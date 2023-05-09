The Kerala Story: Day 4 Box Office Collections

"The Kerala Story," featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role, continues to thrive at the box office. Directed by Sudipto Sen, this controversial Hindi film faced a ban in West Bengal just yesterday.

On Monday, the movie garnered a staggering Rs. 10 crores Nett, surpassing its opening day collections of over Rs. 8 crores Nett. Within a span of four days, the film has amassed an impressive total of more than Rs. 45 crores. Despite a bustling weekday, the film managed to generate significant revenue at the box office. The combination of positive word-of-mouth and ongoing protests keeps the film as a hot topic in the news.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures, "The Kerala Story" features Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Vijay Krishna in pivotal roles. Stay tuned for more intriguing updates in the days to come.