The Lyrical Video Of 'Pyaar Lona Paagal' Song From Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' Is All A Party Number…

Till now we witnessed the first look posters, special promos and title posters of upcoming movies of Tollywood on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri. Now, to up the festive mood, even Ravi Teja joined the bandwagon and unveiled the lyrical video of the "Pyaar Lona Paagal…" song and energetically showcased his pain as his girlfriend Faria is seen marrying someone else… One more interesting element of this song is, it is crooned by the lead actor itself and he upped the mood with his energetic singing!



Ravi Teja also shared the lyrical video of this party song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song poster, he also wrote, "To all the boys & girls out there in pyaar. Here's our #PyaarLonaPaagal from #Ravanasura - https://youtu.be/8c49--Q-TaM @iamSushanthA @AbhishekPicture @sudheerkvarma @RTTeamWorks @SrikanthVissa @fariaabdullah2 @rameemusic @LyricsShyam @saregamasouth".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all amazing as it showcased Ravi Teja is feeling upset as he witnesses his girlfriend Faria enjoying her wedding to the core! His energetic crooning and Faria's beauty along with a few BTS scenes made the lyrical video worth watching!

Ravanasura movie is helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie. It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and it is being directed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.