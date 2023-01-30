The OG Has Arrived: Pawan And Sujeeth's New Movie Is Officially Launched…

The day belongs to Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan… As it is known that he is teaming up with young director Sujeeth, there are many expectations on it. As said earlier, the movie got launched today officially in Hyderabad in the presence of ace producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, BVSN Prasad, Dil Raju and a few others. The makers shared the pics of the launch event on social media and treated all the fans of power star…



Happy faces from the grand Pooja Ceremony of @PawanKalyan garu & @SujeethSign's #OG 😀 We promise to deliver nothing short of a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥#FireStormIsComing 💥 pic.twitter.com/gHBwS5NjHN — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 30, 2023

Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote,

The first pic showcased director Sujeeth with Pawan Kalyan and producer DVV Danayya. The second has the filmmaker and producer duo with music director SS Thaman. The third pic has Pawan Kalyan sporting in black hoodie while the last one has the whole team with the special guests of the event.

THEY CALL HIM OG… 💥💥💥💥 AND IT BEGINS… pic.twitter.com/KpMaTpJm9A — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 30, 2023

This is the Muhurtam clapboard of the movie…

The movie is tentatively titled as 'OG' and will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman will score the tunes for this untitled movie. The regular shooting of this movie will begin soon! And as said, Pawan is all set to essay the role of gangster in this movie.

Ahead of the launch event Rahul Ravindran and Vennela Kishore wished Sujeeth on his success…

Jeethu has been immensely patient and focused since his last. And this reward for him feels personal. Deeply praying for everything to go well and a absolutely cracking film! 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️ #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/h3aB4UQPHI — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 30, 2023

Rahul shared the announcement poster and wrote,

#WeCallHimSuji 🤪🤪 Wishing super success to our dearest @sujeethsign 🤗🤗🤗.. Cant wait to witness our PowerStar thru your eyes🤩🤩🤩#TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/LZbwKuCf3J — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) January 30, 2023

Vennela Kishore also congratulated Sujeeth jotting down,

Hope the movie hits the right chord as Power Star is essaying the role of a gangster for the first time!