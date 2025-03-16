"The Suspect" Set for Worldwide Release on March 21st After Censor Clearance

Live
The Telugu crime thriller The Suspect is all set for a grand worldwide release on March 21st. The film recently completed its censor formalities and features Rushi Kiran, Swetha, Rupa, Shiva Yadav, Rajitha, A.K.N. Prasad, Mrinal, and others in key roles.
Directed by Radhakrishna Garnepudi, the film is produced by Kiran Kumar under the Temple Town Talkies banner. The Suspect is a gripping crime thriller that revolves around an investigation and a murder mystery, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre.
The makers have assured that the film will provide a unique cinematic experience for audiences. The film boasts impressive technical work, with cinematography by Raghavendra, music by Prajwal Krish, and editing by Praveen.
The recently released trailer received an overwhelming response and is currently trending on YouTube. Producer Kiran Kumar expressed confidence that the film will captivate audiences.
Distributed by SKML Motion Pictures, The Suspect will have a grand theatrical release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 21st.