The venue for the pre-release event of the film "Sir" has been finalized.

The bilingual film Sir/Vaathi, starring Kollywood actor Dhanush and Mollywood actress Samyuktha, is scheduled to have a grand theatrical release this Friday. The movie is directed by Venky Atluri, known for the hit film Tholiprema.

The makers have announced that the pre-release event of the movie will take place at People's Plaza, Necklace Road in Hyderabad, tomorrow. However, the details regarding the event's time and the chief guest have not yet been disclosed.



In addition to the lead actors, the film features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and other prominent actors in key roles. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas jointly produced the film, which has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

